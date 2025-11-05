Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar's health: It is this time that scares us

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his social media account to update fans about his wife and actress Dipika Kakar's health.

The actor revealed that they have been awaiting Dipika’s blood reports. “We went to hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It's like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now reports will come tomorrow,” he said. The actor expressing their anxiousness said, “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine,” as Dipika nodded, filled with both hope and fear flickering in her eyes. For the uninitiated, Dipika Kakar has been fighting stage 2 liver cancer for the past couple of months. seems to be grappling with health issues back to back. Known for her role in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika revealed her cancer diagnosis a few months ago, shocking her fans. The actress underwent a tumour-removal surgery in June, for her stage 2 liver cancer. The actress, who is a blogger as well, had taken to her YouTube channel to document her experience of dealing with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy for operation and her further medical plan of action. Kakar is married to television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and the couple has a two-year-old baby boy, Ruhaan. Both Deepika and Shoaib, who have their own respective YouTube channels, share every little detail of their lives, from their happy moments to distressed ones; they always make sure that their fans are updated. The actress a few weeks ago had caught a severe infection from her baby boy, Ruhaan. In her latest vlog, The actress, elaborating on her current state of health back then, stated that due to her low immunity because of ongoing cancer treatments, her immunity has been low, hence making the viral infection worse. “Ruhaan se infection mujhe lag gaya. Aur mere case mein infection thoda zyada severe ho gaya kyunki main treatment pe hoon, aur uss time pe aapki body ki immunity thodi low hoti hai. Doctor ne humein pehle hi bataya hua tha ki kisi bhi tarah ka viral ho ya fever ho toh sabse pehle mujhe call karna. Unko jaise hi call kiya unhone antibiotics start ki. Bohot heavy dose ki. Aur anti-allergic bhi start ki hai, toh uss wajah se woh bohot heavy padh raha hai,” she said. (I caught an infection from Ruhaan, and in my case, the infection worsened because I am on cancer treatment, where the body’s immunity is low. The doctor had previously told me that whenever I catch a viral infection or a fever, I should call him immediately, and now, he has put me on antibiotics at a very heavy dosage. I have also started taking anti-allergy pills, and the combination is turning out to be very heavy for my body to deal with.) --IANS rd/