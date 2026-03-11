Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar gift cooler to security guards amid heatwave during Ramadan

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Television power couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, on account of the holy month of Ramadan, extended a thoughtful gesture towards the security guards of their residential building.

The couple gifted them a cooler to help them cope with the scorching heat.

Shoaib shared the moment in one of his vlogs on social media, where he was seen giving viewers a glimpse of his daily routine and updates from his life.

During the same, the actor received a large parcel at home and he further went on to explain the reason behind it.

He revealed that the security guards stationed in the lobby area of their building have a shelter over their heads along with a fan, which helps them deal with the rising temperatures.

But the guards posted at the entrance near the main gate do not have such arrangement, as they neither have a fan nor proper shelter to protect them from the current heatwave.

Keeping this in mind, Shoaib and Dipika decided to gift a large cooler to the guards so that they could get some relief while carrying out their duties.

Shoaib and Dipika have always expressed compassion in their thoughts.

Earlier, in his YouTube vlog, was seen cooking delicacies for his family for Iftari during Ramadan.

In the vlog, he revealed that he took charge of preparing Iftari at home to give his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, a much-needed break following her recent major surgery.

The actor, in the video, was seen making ‘meetha samosa’ from scratch and informed viewers that Dipika had been advised to rest as she continues to recover.

Shoaib shared that usually it is Dipika who prepares Ramzan Iftari with a lot of love, warmth and a plethora of dishes, but this time he had stepped into the kitchen to take charge of Iftari, while ensuring that his wife does not exert or strain herself.

Later during Iftari, the entire family was seen relishing the samosas prepared by Shoaib and praised his efforts, calling the dish delicious and well-made.

–IANS

rd/