Shivangi Joshi soaks up "hometown" vibe in Dehradun, shares glimpses of her happy personal life

Television actress Shivangi Joshi is clearly having a joyous break from a busy schedule at her hometown, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

She shared multiple photos and videos straight from her maternal house, wherein she was seen having a great time with her family and unwinding. The actress was seen reconnecting with her family and childhood surroundings and seems to be having a ball of a time with her loved ones.

In her recent social media stories, Shivangi has posted scenic views of the hills, her family's homes' architecture with balconies, greenery and casual group photos filled with light moments that show her laughing and relaxing, marking a clear contrast from our on-screen intensity. Fans are especially delighted to see Shivangi in these happy moments, blissfully surrounded by nature and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

The sense of serenity and homecoming is palpable in these visual snippets. The location tag on her social media story of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, appears to be reinforcing how she has returned to her roots for a rejuvenating getaway. Shivangi earlier became a household name for her portrayal of Naira Goenka in the superhit and longest-running television show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

The actress marked her entry into the show in May 2016 and went on to portray the character of Naira for over 5 years. Shivangi quit the show in October 2021, and her last episode that featured her demise in the show went on to become one of the most emotional scenes and garnered a huge amount of TRP.

After "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Shivangi took up new projects. Most recently she played the role of Aradhana in "Barsate – Mausam Pyar Ka" and then also played Anandi in "Balika Vadhu 2". She was last seen in "Bade Acche Lagte Hain" 4 opposite actor Harshad Chopra.

