Shiva Rajkumar plays Gour Naidu in Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Saturday wished Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar a happy birthday by revealing his character's name and look in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Vriddhi Cinemas, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Team #Peddi wishes the 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @NimmaShivanna Garu a very Happy Birthday. 'GOURNAIDU' will be regal and explosive on the big screens. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs. The title glimpse, which the makers released initially, has had a significant impact at the national level. More than just a cricket or sports drama, the film promises a wide range of elements that will be a treat to watch on the big screen, thanks to the expansive scope of its story.

The movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.

Production of this film is right on schedule. It may be recalled that the film's cinematographer Rathnavelu, considered to be a master of natural lighting, had a few days ago disclosed that the unit had completed filming a "terrific night action sequence with gritty visuals."

The cinematographer was also full of praise for actor Ram Charan, who he said, "breathes fire". The unit also has shot a first-of-its-kind train action sequence for the film.

The stunning train sequence was shot on a gigantic set specially erected in Hyderabad. Sources claimed that this sequence would be something that has not been witnessed in Indian cinema before.

The high-octane, big-budget train episode, that promises to raise the bar for action filmmaking in India, was crafted with exceptional detail by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla. In fact, sources had pointed out that the expansive set for the train stunt was a visual spectacle in itself.

Action choreography for the film is being handled by the sensational Nabakanth Master, best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in 'Pushpa 2'.

Along with Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are all playing pivotal roles in the film.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring music. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

