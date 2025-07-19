Shishir Sharma on Bollywood learning new ways of storytelling from the South

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Shishir Sharma, who will next be seen in Angith Jayaraj and Preetish Jayaraj's culinary drama "Rasa," revealed if Bollywood is learning new ways of storytelling from the South film industry.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shishir shared that, according to him, it is not a matter of learning from one region or another, given that the essence of filmmaking is universal.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Whether you’re from the South, North, or anywhere else, it doesn’t matter. The clarity of vision from the filmmakers, like Rituja (the director and writer), is what matters. She knew exactly what she wanted, and that’s what made the process so smooth. It doesn't matter where a filmmaker is from—if they have a clear vision, they can create something amazing."

As part of the interaction, he even revealed how he came on board the team "Rasa".

He stated that as soon as he read the script, he was immediately drawn to it.

"After reading the script, I knew I had to be a part of this film, no matter what it took. Even if there were issues with dates or scheduling, I was ready to adjust. This script was simply too strong, especially for an actor," Shishir said.

Sushir will be seen as Anant Nair, a legendary yet mysterious culinary artist in his next.

Talking about his character, he added, "It’s an incredibly rare and strong character, and the responsibility of carrying the entire film on my shoulders was something I embraced. I wouldn’t classify the film as a psychological thriller; it’s more of a thriller with a lot of fantasy elements. It explores emotions, and what’s unique is that those emotions are expressed through food."

"If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ll notice it has more of a fantastical vibe. Yes, there are some supernatural elements, but they don’t dominate the film. I don’t want to spoil too much—after all, if I tell you the whole story now, what’s left for the film?," he concluded.

Starring Rishi Bissa, Vishishtha Chawla, and Rajiv Kumar in important roles, "Rasa" will reach the cinema halls on July 25th.

--IANS

pm/