Shilpa Shirodkar visits Chinese temple in Mumbai, extends New Year wishes

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar on Tuesday shared glimpses from her visit to a Chinese temple in Mumbai, extending wishes on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Posting a carousel post featuring herself offering prayers in the Chinese temple, Shilpa wished everybody through her social media post.

She captioned the post as, “The Chinese temple in the city I love and live in.

#Mumbai. Also, #HappyChineseNewYear

- @portraitsatplaces

#ShilpaShirodkar #ChineseTemple.”

In the pictures, Shilpa is seen dressed in a green printed shirt paired with brown trousers. The actress seated by a window inside the temple premises, is seen smiling warmly for the camera. Another picture captures her lighting incense sticks near red candles, offering prayers. In a different picture, she is seen observing a wall lined with pink prayer notes pinned in neat rows.

Talking about her professional front, Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in the late 1980s and went on to feature in several popular films through the 90s era of Bollywood. She starred in movies such as Bhrashtachar (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Hum (1991), Aankhen (1993) and Gopi Kishan (1994), among others.

Shilpa took a sabbatical from work and stepped away from the industry following her marriage while st the peak of her career, choosing to focus on her personal life. The actress was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha starter Jatadhara. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 18.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa is the sister of actress and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, making him Shilpa’s brother-in-law. The sisters are often seen hanging out together and share pictures of their family time together. Recently Namrata had surprised Shilpa during a visit to Dubai, and shared fun images of their outing on social media.

On the personal front, Shilpa married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit and the couple has a daughter, Anoushka.

