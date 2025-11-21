Shilpa Shirodkar says 'My heart is so full' as she turns a year older

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that her heart is full as she turned a year older on Thursday.

The 'Gopi Kishan' actress took to her official Insta handle and posted a photo of herself posing in front of not one, but two birthday cakes.

Wearing black nightwear, Shilpa faced the camera with a shy smile on her face.

Overwhelmed by all the love she has received on her special day, Shilpa penned the caption, "Another year older, but forever grateful for the people I get to share life with. Thank you for all the beautiful messages surprises and blessings! (Clinking glasses emoji) My heart is so full (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Sending birthday love to Shilpa, actress Kajol wrote in the comment section, "Happy birthday (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Actress Gauahar Khan added, "Happy happy birthday dear Shilpa ma’am . Ure amazing and only the best shall be a part of your life . (red heart emoji) god bless u."

Previously, Shilpa's sister, actress Namrata Shirodkar, marked the special day with a sincere post in which she celebrated her return to the silver screen with "Jatadhara".

Namrata revealed that watching Shilpa make her comeback to films was extremely special for her.

The 'Pukar' actress took to her official Insta handle and dropped a photo with her “first best friend” Shilpa.

The photograph showed the sibling duo posing in a car for a lively selfie.

"Happy Birthday to my first best friend @shilpashirodkar73 This year has been so special watching you return to the screen where you belong and I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of you! Your hardwork, will and talent is what makes you so special. May you continue to rise and succeed in everything you do. Shine on! I love you to the moon and back! (sic),” Namrata captioned the post.

