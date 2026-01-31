Shilpa Shirodkar remembers her late father: 'I know you’re watching over me from heaven'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar remembered her father Nitin Shirodkar on his death anniversary.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her late dad from her childhood. The photo showed a little Shilpa hugging her father.

The 'Jatadhara' actress said that even after almost 2 decades of her father leaving this mortal world, she continues to miss him immensely.

She added that despite not being with them physically, she knows that her father continues to guide her every step of the way.

Shilpa wrote on her Insta, "My dearest Papa, I miss you so much that words cannot explain. It’s been 19 years since you left us, and every single day I wish I could change two dates in my life 31.01.2007 and 18.07.2008 to bring you both back. (sic)"

The 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan' actress added, "I know you’re watching over me from heaven, acting as my strength and guiding force. But trust me, as much as I tell myself ‘it’s okay,’ deep down the pain of losing you hurts more and more. I love you, Papa. I only wish you were still here."

Shilpa's sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar reacted to the post with several red heart emojis.

Shilpa first appeared on screen back in 1989 in Ramesh Sippy’s "Bhrashtachar", opposite Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.

In 1990, she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in the film "Kishen Kanhaiya". This was followed by a couple of hits such as "Trinetra", "Hum", "Khuda Gawah", "Aankhen", "Pehchaan", "Gopi Kishan", "Bewafa Sanam", and "Mrityudand", to name just a few.

Shilpa took a step back from acting following her wedding to Aparesh Ranjit.

She made a comeback in 2013 on television with the show "Ek Mutthi Aasmaan".

Shilpa last appeared in Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha's "Jatadhara".

