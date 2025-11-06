Shilpa Shirodkar didn't realise 'Gopi Kishan' was a laughter riot until she saw the entire film

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The 90s marked a colourful decade in the world of entertainment, Hindi cinema wasn’t governed by the corporates, and the films weren’t “projects” or “content” back then. They were “cinema”, something which a common man could consume and enjoy.

Hindi cinema churned out many memorable films in the 90s, and one of them is ‘Gopi Kishan’. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Jatadhara’, reflected on the film, and how she just put her head down, and worked on ‘Gopi Kishan’ not knowing what the larger story was, until she saw the film in its entirety.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of ‘Jatadhara’, and took a stroll down the memory lane.

She told IANS, “‘Gopi Kishan’ is my favourite film, and I always say that agar humare time mein social media ka thoda bhi aur haath hota toh wo film bahut, bahut alag hi level pe log dekhte (If social media had been a prevalent in our time, people would have watched that film on a completely different level). Today, after so many years people actually watch it thanks to whatever you see on television or the social media and stuff like that”.

Talking about her fond memories of the film, she said, “My fond memories are that we never knew we were making such a funny film. I used to just act like what the director used to tell me to do, and Sunil also used to act because we were like, you know, we were just doing like a fun film. But we didn't know it was going to be so funny".

"The entire crew behind the camera used to laugh till their stomach hurt. We didn't realise why they were laughing because there were no monitors to revisit your performance after the take, back then. When we arranged a press show in Filmalaya studio, that's when we realised, 'Oh my God this is a laughter riot'. I like to watch the entire product with the background and everything. It was during the press show that I realised that the film was very well made, and the punches were working. And it's so good that when you go out after so many years, and people like you and that film so many others, they always say, 'Ma'am 'Gopi Kishan' is amazing'", she added.

--IANS

aa/