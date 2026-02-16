Shilpa Shinde channels her inner Mumtaz as she recreates ‘Kanchi Re Kanchi Re’ magic

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde, who is known for playing Angoori bhabhi on the small screen, has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane by channeling her inner Mumtaz and recreating the timeless charm of the classic song “Kanchi Re Kanchi Re” from the 1972 film “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”.

Read More

Shilpa shared a video on social media in which she is seen recreating the iconic number picturised on Mumtaz and Dev Anand. It was composed by R.D. Burman. In the video, the actress is just seen doing interpretative dance.

For the caption, she wrote: “Belated Happy Valentine’s Day!! #TimePass #ShilpaShinde #Funtines #mondaymotivation.”

Hare Rama Hare Krishna was directed by Dev Anand. It also stars Zeenat Aman and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. The film deals with the decadence of the Hippie culture, and aimed to have an anti-drug message and also depicts some problems associated with Westernization.

The idea for Haré Rama Haré Krishna actually came to Dev Anand when he visited Kathmandu, Nepal and encountered hippies living there.

Shilpa made her television debut in 2002 with Amrapali, portraying the titular role.

She came into the spotlight for her role in the serial Bhabhi and starred next in the serial Sanjeevani. Later, she continued to play another role in the show Miss India.

In January 2004, the actress played the parallel lead as Meher in DD National's show Meher – Kahani Haq Aur Haqeeqat Ki.

Her breakthrough role was Koyal Narayan in sitcom Chidiya Ghar opposite Paresh Ganatra. She quit the show in 2014 due to problems in her personal life and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre, who played the part for a year.

In 2015, Shilpa played the lead role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and became a household name with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!,but she quit in March 2016 after having several issues with the makers and accusing them of mentally torturing her.

She was again replaced by Shubhangi Atre. In 2017, Shinde participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner. Since December 2025, she is playing the lead role of Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.

--IANS

dc/