Shilpa Shetty shares an intense workout video: Hop, drop, but never stop

Mumbai Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has always been a fitness freak, and her social media account is proof of the same. Shilpa, who lives a very disciplined life, believes in indulging in fitness regimes and exercises to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The actress today on her social media account shared a very motivating video where Shilpa is seen in dalchini in some intense exercises at the gym. In the video shared on her social media account, Shilpa can be seen doing bench steps and jumps. She captioned the video as, “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits:

• Boosts heart health & endurance

• Burns more calories with short choreographies

• Engages mind with focus & coordination

• Tones and conditions legs & hips

• Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress, who turned 50 this year, has been known for her hourglass figure and healthy lifestyle. The actress throughout the week follows a strict diet that comprises a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients. Shilpa always reveals what her diet looks like and shares a lot of information along with photos and videos of her food on her social media account.

In her book, "The Great Indian Diet," Shilpa had mentioned her food routine. The actress consumes four drops of "noni juice" and a glass and a half of warm water. She consumes four drops of the juice as her energy booster before she drinks water. Post that Shilpa follows an ayurvedic practice of oil pulling, which consists of placing edible oil in the mouth and on the teeth for around 15 to 20 minutes.

Not many know, but Shilpa has also made her own drink that consists of aloe vera juice, tulsi leaves, jaggery, and ginger. The actress starts the day with simple yet high-fiber foods like fresh fruits, oats, and muesli. Sometimes she also has a smoothie that is made of almond milk, oats, honey, bananas, and other fruits. The actress then indulges in 2 eggs with avocado and buttered whole wheat bread. The actress is a big foodie and has set a Sunday as her cheat day wherein she indulges in her favorite food and lets her taste buds take over.