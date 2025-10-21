Shilpa Shetty shares a Diwali special picture with Raj Kundra, says “You are the haldi to my kumkum”

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her family, offering fans a look at the festive warmth and traditional rituals at her home.

The actress posted photos and videos on her social media account featuring her husband, Raj Kundra, and their children, Viaan and Sameesha, as they performed Diwali puja together. In one of her social media stories, Shilpa shared a playful picture with her husband Raj and captioned it, 'You are the haldi to my kumkum.'

Dressed in festive hues, Shilpa wore a striking red saree while Raj complemented her in a bright yellow kurta, literally making it for a haldi kumkum picture-perfect look. In her main carousel post, Shilpa extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to her fans with a family photo taken in front of their home temple. The picture showed Shilpa, Raj and their children seated before beautifully decorated idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

She captioned the post as 'Happy Diwali from our family to you all.' The family were dress-coordinated in red and white festival attire. Shilpa also posted a reel featuring her and her younger sister Shamita Shetty creating rangoli designs together.

The video, captioned Rangoli Time, showed the sisters working on a lotus-shaped rangoli made of bright pink and green hues. The actress was seen in a beautiful white kurta with leaf motifs on it. Shilpa Shetty, who is currently judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, is busy as a bee with her personal and professional commitments.

The actress, along with her family, celebrates every festival with much pomp and glitz. But this year, due to a family emergency, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra could not celebrate the festival of Ganpati, which they otherwise celebrate with a lot of love, warmth and pomp.

–IANS

rd/