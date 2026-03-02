Shilpa Shetty says ‘If one can hold the Vatayansana pose, then can definitely handle Monday’

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video of herself performing a difficult and intense yoga asana known as Vatayansana , saying that 'if one could hold the pose, then could definitely handle Monday better!'

The actress was seen motivating her followers to begin the week on a healthy note.

In the video clip, Shilpa was seen balancing perfectly on a yoga mat placed on a lawn, and demonstrated strength, flexibility and body control while performing Vatayansana

She captioned the post as, “If you can hold this pose, you can definitely handle Monday”

She further elaborated on the benefits of the asana. “Benefits of Vatayansana:• Boosts concentration, strengthens willpower and helps balance awareness.• Helps reduce stress, anxiety and mental fatigue.• Improves flexibility and strength in the hips, thighs, knees and ankles.• Helps increase blood circulation in the lower body.”

Further throwing a challenge to her fans, the actress wrote, “Challenge thrown to you: for how long can you hold your balance in this asana? #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaSeHiHoga."

The actress and fitness enthusiast is often seen motivating fitness junkies with her social media posts.

A few weeks ago, Shilpa was seen strengthening her entire body, including her core, legs, back, shoulders, and arms, by performing a full-body compound exercise.

She mentioned that along with engaging all the major muscles of the body, this exercise also helped stabilize the muscles, something that proves crucial for balance and joint control.

Shilpa uploaded a clip of herself performing the exercise with dumbbells, along with the caption, "Full body fired up, no muscle left behind (sic).”

The actress follows a disciplined lifestyle that is inclusive of hard-core workouts, yoga sessions, healthy eating along with following positive and spiritual guidance.

–IANS

rd/