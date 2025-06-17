Shilpa Shetty marks her birthday weekend with a 'Game of Sightseeing' in Croatia

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty turned 50 on June 8, and commemorating her milestone birthday, she took off to Croatia with her loved ones- husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa also used social media to drop sneak peeks from her birthday weekend.

In the first photo, the 'Dhadkan' actress was seen sitting on the iconic throne from "Game of Thrones". For the unversed, the popular show was shot in Croatia.

The post also included a video of Shilpa coming down from a large set of stairs in Bollywood style.

The album further had her enjoying some yummy local delicacy, posing with her kids, and facing the camera with the gang.

We could also see the 'Sukhee' actress feeding a couple of deers during her visit to Croatia.

Furthermore, Shilpa enjoyed a fun jet ski with her husband, along with a live performance by a local singer on the street.

'Game of Sightseeing', Shilpa captioned the post.

Earlier, Kundra took to his IG and dropped a poetic reflection on an unexpected encounter with a butterfly.

He shared a couple of photos where a butterfly was seen sitting on his finger, while he lovingly looked at the beautiful creature.

His latest Instagram post further included a video of the butterfly gently walking on his fingers with its wings fully open.

“It hovered, paused, and chose me…A silent visitor with wings of wonder. Sometimes the universe sends its signs softly. #ButterflyBlessing #SignsFromTheUniverse #MagicInTheMoment” #TouchedByNature #ButterflyWhispers #GraceInSmallThings," the 'Traitors' actor mentioned in the caption.

Shilpa reacted to the post with “Blessed.”

Shilpa and Raj first met when the businessman was helping her out for the promotion of her perfume brand, S2.

As their professional association turned into love, Shilpa and Raj finally tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple is blessed with two kids.

--IANS

pm/