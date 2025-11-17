Shilpa Shetty demonstrates a yoga pose that helps improve balance and concentration

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty began the week by highlighting the benefits of a yoga asana aimed at improving strength, flexibility, and mind–body coordination.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hungama 2' actress shared a video of her demonstrating a yoga pose. Along with listing its key advantages, she also urged everyone to practice safely and avoid the pose in case of back or knee issues. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Holding an Asana and letting the energy align Benefits: - Helps release tension and improve flexibility in the hips, legs & groin muscles.- Enhances balance and concentration.- Strengthens the legs, knees & pelvic muscles.- Improves coordination between the mind and the body.”

“Please avoid this practice if you’re experiencing back pain, a slip disc or knee pain. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaSeHiHoga,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, frequently shares her workout routines and yoga sessions on social media. She also loves giving a glimpse of her Monday motivations.

Just a few days ago, the Dhadkan actress set an engaging mobility challenge for her followers. In the video, Shilpa was seen standing with her back to a dumbbell; with one hand placed behind her back, she bended down and attempted to pick up the dumbbell with the other. Although the actress missed it on her first attempt, she managed to lift the dumbbell on her second try.

Shilpa captioned the post, “Looks easy… until you actually try it! Trust your core and the dumbbell behind you. Now it’s your turn to give this a go and show me your version. (sic).

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty returned to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus with the 2021 release “Hungama 2.” She was most recently seen as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5.”

