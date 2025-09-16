Shilpa Rao shares her experience of working with Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar on Manish Malhotra’s production debut

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for lending her voice to charbuster tracks like ‘Javeda Zindagi’, ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Bulleya’ and others, had a blast working with music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar on the song ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ from the film ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’, produced by Manish Malhotra.

The film features Vishal Bhardwaj’s soulful composition accentuated by Gulzar’s evocative lyrics, and Oscar Award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty’s masterful sound design. The track comes alive through the enchanting vocals of National Award winner Shilpa Rao and Papon.

Sharing her experience, Shilpa told IANS exclusively, “First of all I’m super super excited because it’s always been a dream of mine to sing for Naseer sahab’s film and I’m so happy that the song has him in the film this is my first with vishal sir and absolute pleasure to work with him and to sing Gulzar sahab’s words is such an absolute pleasure to be a part of these super fine people and Vijay, Fatima and Vibhu I think all of them are super talented and people that I have admired so it’s great to be a part of this project”.

“The cherry on the cake is Manish this is such a fab film that you have packed and looking forward to meet you guys and most importantly I’m really happy that this song is out and people can listen to it and this song is very special to me and i hope people love and enjoy the song”, she added.

Produced by Manish alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’ is directed by Vibhu Puri. It unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.

The film is set to release in November 2025.

--IANS

aa/