Shilpa Rao: Music, for me, has always been about connecting with people’s emotions

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao, who has crooned the female version of “Barbaad” in upcoming film “Saiyaara”, said that for her music has always been about connecting with people’s emotions.

She said that Barbaad is a heartbreak song, and singing the female version allowed her to explore a different emotional perspective.

“I’ve been receiving so many messages from people saying they’re moved by the song, feeling heartbreak through it—even when they haven’t gone through one themselves. That kind of response means everything.”

It’s like a homecoming for Shilpa because: “And working on this with YRF and Mohit Suri again—it feels like home. I’ve shared a creative comfort with them from our earlier collaborations, and returning to that space was incredibly fulfilling.”

Shilpa has primarily recorded songs in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. During her college days, composer Mithoon offered her to record the song "Javeda Zindagi" from Anwar in 2007, marking her Hindi debut.

She rose to widespread prominence with the release of "Woh Ajnabee" from The Train and "Khuda Jaane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno. The following year, she collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja for Paa, where she performed the song "Mudi Mudi Ittefaq Se".

In 2012, Rao teamed up with A. R. Rahman for the song "Ishq Shava" for Yash Chopra's swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan, followed by Pritam's "Malang" from Dhoom 3 and Vishal–Shekhar's "Meherbaan" from Bang Bang!, "Ghungroo" from War, "Besharam Rang" from Pathaan, "Kaavaalaa" from Jailer, "Chaleya" from Jawan and "Chuttamalle" from Devara: Part 1.

Directed by Mohit Suri, “Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri had said if he hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan and Aneet, he wouldn’t have made his upcoming film “Saiyaara”.

Mohit said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.”

