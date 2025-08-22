Shibani Kashyap sets Auckland ablaze during the World & Us: Indian Festival

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Pop diva Shibani Kashyap gave a memorable performance during the World & Us: Indian Festival – New Zealand Chapter 2025. Honourable Prime Minister Christopher Luxon invited Shibani onstage at the Due Drop Events Centre to dance with her at the event.

Shibani also performed in Hamilton, enchanting the audiences across both cities. Adding a unique cultural touch to her visit, she joined forces with the Māori tribe and the world-renowned Hakka Dancers - the same group that recently performed a fusion with global pop star Billie Eilish—creating a powerful blend of Indian and New Zealand heritage.

Not just that, as part of the Indian High Commission’s Independence Day celebrations, Shibani also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and performed a soulful patriotic song, captivating all those present.

The spectacular Due Drop Events Centre came alive with Shibani’s powerful voice and magnetic stage presence. Her lively performance celebrated the spirit of India, paying a heartfelt tribute to her homeland during India’s 78th Independence Day.

This cultural evening, supported by NZICA – New Zealand Indian Central Association, was part of a larger series of festivities that lit up Auckland, Hamilton, and Whangārei with vibrant cultural showcases.

Shibani expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the High Commission of New Zealand for their warm welcome and support during her visit, saying that it has been an absolute honour to bring the voice of India to the beautiful land of Aotearoa and be part of the World & Us: Indian Festival – New Zealand Chapter 2025.

"Music has the magical power to dissolve boundaries and connect hearts, and I was overjoyed to share that joy with audiences in Auckland. As we celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day, I cherished creating a night filled with melodies, memories, and the spirit of togetherness,” said Shibani.

--IANS

pm/