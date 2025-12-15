Shia LaBeouf seen in clean shaven look on recent outing

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf, has once again undergone transformation. The actor was recently spotted in a clean-shaven look.

The 39-year-old actor was photographed in public for the first time in months on Friday, December 12, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He sported a shaved head and face while out and about in Los Angeles. The last time LaBeouf was photographed publicly was the London premiere of his latest film, Salvable, over the summer.

At the July 8 event, LaBeouf had a longer, slicked-back hairstyle, and he also rocked a massive mustache. During his latest public outing, the actor wore a red graphic T-shirt, black joggers and a pair of sneakers while talking on the phone and holding a to-go coffee cup.

As per ‘People’, at the London premiere of Salvable, the actor wore a similarly casual look, hitting the red carpet in an oversized button-up shirt and shorts with socks and sandals.

The last time the Transformers star was spotted in black-tie attire was in May, when he attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. He was at the event for the premiere of Slauson Rec, a documentary chronicling his controversial acting school, one of several controversies that have marred the actor’s career in recent years.

In 2020, the actor's ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing him of “relentless” sexual, physical and emotional abuse, also claiming that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The actor denied "each and every" assault allegation, and the 37-year-old musician dropped the lawsuit in July. She and the actor who began dating when she was cast in his film ‘Honey Boy’ in 2018, settled for an undisclosed amount ahead of the trial, which was previously scheduled for September.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," the pair said in a joint statement provided to ‘People’ by their respective attorneys.

"While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future”.

