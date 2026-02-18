Shia LaBeouf dances with jail release paperwork in his mouth after arrest

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf, who was earlier arrested in New Orleans, was seen back out on the streets for Mardi Gras.

The actor, 39, was spotted on Bourbon Street dancing alongside revelers before city officials later shut down festivities, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In videos circulating online, the actor can be seen wearing Mardi Gras beads around his neck and holding blue-and-white jail release paperwork in his mouth as he moved through the crowd, according to local news outlet WGNO.

Earlier that morning, LaBeouf had been arrested following an alleged altercation outside a Royal Street business.

In a statement, the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. on February 17, to the 1400 block of Royal Street “in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted. Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times”.

The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive”, Police added, “Multiple people attempted to hold him down, he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave, but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body.

As per ‘People’, the actor then reportedly assaulted another person, punching him in the nose”. Bystanders restrained the actor until officers arrived, authorities said. “LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived”, the statement continued.

He was then taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. After receiving treatment, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanour. The actor appeared virtually in court Tuesday afternoon in connection with the charges.

