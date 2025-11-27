Shekhar Suman says it would have been difficult to see Dharmendra frail & weak: 'Better one leaves before reaching such a state’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to his social media account to pay tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra. In a video shared by Shekhar, featuring himself, the actor can be seen remembering the late Dharmendra.

The actor in the video said, “The only difference between cricket and life is that in cricket you are sometimes not out. But in the innings of life, everyone has to be out one day. When someone leaves, there is a lot of sadness. It should be, because that person has a heart-to-heart relationship with you. There is sadness for him leaving and sadness for the loss itself.”

He added, “But the thing to consider is that the one you love, you don’t want to see him in a state you never imagined. I am talking about Dharamji. A heart-to-heart person like Dharamji, a happy-go-lucky person, he was an unparalleled personality in himself. It is said that when a person’s heart is pure and beautiful, it shines through on his face. And that was true for Dharamji.”

Talking more about the late superstar and his beautiful personality, Shekhar said, “He was a unique person, truthful and honest. Whatever was inside was outside. And he had a very rare combination—a beautiful face and a great physique. This combination is very rare; usually either the body or the face is good. Both together are found in very few people. Dharamji was as good a human being as he was an actor. He gave a lot of love, and he received a lot of love. No one ever criticised him.”

The actor further stated, “As far as his popularity is concerned, from 1960 to his last film, Rocky Aur Rani, he was unshakeable. No one could challenge his stardom. And the best thing is that Dharamji had no opposition, no rivals. I say “strange” because how can anyone be such a good person? Whoever he met, he met with a smile, with warmth, with a hug. We’ve watched him for many years. To see him in the condition he was in towards the end… we couldn’t bear it.” Shekhar highlighted how everybody should remember the superstar and said, “Like in cricket, when someone finishes a great innings, even if he gets out and walks back to the pavilion, the entire stadium stands up and claps for him. Dharamji played such a magnificent innings. We are sad at his passing, but for the incredible life he lived, we should all stand up and salute him. “Wah, Dharamji, wah. What a game you played.”

He added, “And none of us wanted to see him in a state where his body was stiff, his voice trembling, unable to stand properly, lonely or alone. Did you want to see your Dharamji like that? No. It is better that a person leaves before reaching such a state. And one special thing about actors is that they leave their bodies, but through their work and their characters, they remain alive forever. Always. We wanted to remember Dharamji as beautiful, lively and youthful as he always was. We didn’t want to see him in that final condition.”

Reflecting on the beautiful life the late superstar lived, Suman said, “He lived a clean, beautiful, exemplary life. And he played a very long and admirable innings. We should be grateful for that. If someone lives a life, it should be like his. So, Dharamji, we salute you as an example. We should all follow you. We should try to become like you—though no one ever can. No one can look like you. But we will try. Thank you from our hearts for the inspiration and encouragement. As long as the world exists, your name—Dharmendra’s name—will shine in the sky like the sun and the moon.”

Shekhar Suman captioned the video as, “My heartfelt tribute to the man who taught us love and humanity, who taught us how to live life kingsize. with a heart that was as pure as 24-carat gold. the magnificent, generous, kind and compassionate human being. an Adonis with the most endearing and infectious smile that touched a billion lives. a tremendous and incomparable actor and the biggest star of them all, who will live in our hearts forever... Dharmendra.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on the 24th of November, at the age of 89. Today, on November 27, a prayer meet for the late superstar has been organised by the Deol family in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

