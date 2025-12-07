Shekhar Suman leaves anyone stunned with his beautiful rendition of Kishore Kumar's 'Zindagi Ka Safar'

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman stunned everyone with his beautiful rendition of the "Zindagi Ka Safar" track by legendary Kishore Kumar.

Shekhar Suman dropped a video of singing the melodious number on social media after his performance of the play "Ek Mulaqaat" at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar International Theatre Festival.

"Post our performance of our play Ek Mulaqaat at the Itanagar international theatre festival in Arunachal Pradesh. An impromptu. bonfire party of mirth, merriment and singing. Memorable evening. Thank you Rekin and all your colleagues and friends. (sic)," the caption on the post read.

Captivated by the powerful yet soulful voice, one of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, "This man always shocked me with different qualities now wt a superb singing … God bless u."

Another one penned, "Invokes nostalgia.... so many old memories ... thank you for sharing."

Others also wished Shekhar Suman on his birthday saying, "Happy birthday Shekhar saab".

In another update, director and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman's residence as part of their much-appreciated YouTube vlogs.

During the episode, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan lauded Dilip for doing a tremendous job in the vlog. Pulling Dilip back to reality, Farah quickly asked him to stay humble.

Shekhar Suman appreciated Farah for doing a "swell" job with content creation. He even told Dilip that his name matches the late legendary superstar Dilip Kumar.

As Adhyayan met Dilip, he called him the "sweetest thing on the internet."

To this, Farah responded, saying, "Apna job bhool mat, jyada udd mat (Don’t forget your job, please stay humble)."

Coming in support of Dilip, Shekhar Suman added, "Ye woh kaam kar raha he jo isne kabhi sapne me bhi nahi socha tha. Aur woh kaam itni mehnat karke bakhoobi kar raha he (He is doing something that he never dreamt of doing, and he is also doing it with a lot of hard work)."

--IANS

pm/