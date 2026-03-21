Shekhar Ravjiani says 'you have always inspired me' as he remembers KK in a heartfelt post

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani remembered the late legendary singer KK, who passed away around 4 years ago, back in 2022.

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In a heartfelt post on social media, Shekhar said that he has always been inspired by KK.

Admiring his dedication and sincerity towards music, Shekhar said that KK was never someone who went after fame, or got into controversies or even attempted to overshadow anyone.

Shekhar dropped a throwback selfie with KK on his IG, where both of them can be seen smiling at the camera.

"Remembering you fondly KK. As a human you have always inspired me. Your deep dedication to your music. Your sincerity. You always kept it real. Never chasing fame or stepping into controversies. Never putting down anyone. Never trying to overtake anyone. Only spreading love. Making music and making friends for life (sic)," read the caption.

Sending his love and blessings to the late singer, Shekhar added, "You and that big beautiful heart of yours will always be an inspiration. Hope you are smiling wherever your are my brother", followed by a red heart emoji.

Refreshing your memory, KK made his Bollywood playback debut with the song "Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se" from Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn's 1999 outing "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".

He has delivered various noteworthy songs primarily in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Some of his most popular numbers include "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" from Dil Chahta Hai (2001), "O Humdum Suniyo Re" from Saathiya (2002), "Dola Re Dola" from Devdas (2002), "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" from Woh Lamhe... (2006), "Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" from Gangster: A Love Story (2006), "Aankhon Mein Teri" from Om Shanti Om (2007), "Khuda Jane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), "Zara Sa" from Jannat (2008), "Piya Aaye Na" from Aashiqui 2 (2013), and "Tu Jo Mila" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

KK passed away on 31 May 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

--IANS

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