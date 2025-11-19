Shekhar Ravjiani admits he was nervous about his outfit before meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Composer and Singer Shekhar Ravjiani shared a heartfelt note on social media, recalling his memorable day on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.’

The music composer admitted he was both excited and nervous before meeting Amitabh Bachchan, revealing that his anxiety amusingly stemmed from not knowing what to wear for the special appearance. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shekhar posted a couple of his photos with the veteran actor and penned a heartfelt note revealing he felt a mix of excitement and nervousness when director Arun Sheshkumar invited him to play the game with Amitabh.

Shekhar Ravjiani wrote, “When I got a call from @arunsheshkumar the director of KBC, inviting me to the show, I was excited, thrilled and nervous, all at once, to be invited to play KBC with Sir @amitabhbachchan Nervous coz I didn’t know what to wear As always, I could count on my fav @ashley_rebello to rapidly get my look sorted with his brilliantly designed achkan. Looked terrific even if I say so myself!.”

“The day started with a music sitting with @karanjohar to present him a song for #tumerimainteramainteratumeri which went extremely well. It’s always a brilliant start to the day with my dearest Karan. And the day beautifully carved into an afternoon at Film City where we rehearsed for our performance and met the absolutely amazing crew members at KBC and @sonytvofficial What fabulous work, passion and enthusiasm!!! Bravo!!! You guys are the best!

And then it was time to meet Sir B. I got my blessings and the warmest hug from him and then it was time to get comfortable on the hot seat!! What a blast it was!.”

The singer concluded by saying, “The evening flowed into celebration, singing and laughing...another cherished memory of time spent with my friend, my idol, my mentor, my favourite Sir B. Airs tomorrow night! Aapka schedule lock kar dijiye!.”

--IANS

ps/