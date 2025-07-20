Shekhar Kapur thanks Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be EP for 'Masoom-the next generation'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Director Shekhar Kapur has thanked Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be the executive producer for his much-anticipated next- "Masoom-the next generation".

Yesterday, the 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' maker informed through a social media post that he has joined the 'Masoom-the next generation' team as an executive producer.

Sudhir had written on his X handle, "It’s brilliant how Shekhar builds characters and weaves these stunning stories out of thin air. Haven’t heard such a heartwarming story in a long time… It leaves a joyous ache in your heart, the only way I can describe its feeling. Brilliant. I’m proud to be the executive producer on this one! So here it is, Masoom 2 - a film directed by @shekharkapur and E.Produced by @IAmSudhirMishra #Masoom2#".

Resharing Sudhir's kind works on Instagram, Shekhar welcomed him on board, saying, "Thank you Sudhir Mishra .. for your kind words and for agreeing to be EP on #Masoom-thenextgeneration #Film #Movies #Masoom #storytelling."

Shekhar confirmed "Masoom-the next generation" in November last year. He revealed that he has already completed the script of the sequel.

Assuring that the movie will enjoy a fresh storyline while retaining the core values of the original drama, Shekhar revealed that the sequel will retain Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original film, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur as the core cast.

Sharing how he managed to get his daughter on board his next directorial venture, Shekhar penned on his IG, “She’s an amazing singer songwriter, it’s taken me a long time for me to convince to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation.. They say the children choose the parents they want to be born to. If that is true, I am the luckiest, the fortunate Dad in history."

The 'Mr India' maker further informed that he lost the "Masoom 2" script while traveling. However, he ended up getting it back by the hand of fate.

--IANS

pm/