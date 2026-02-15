Shekhar Kapur talks about significance of free will as he reflects on his journey from C.A to movies

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur couldn't help but reflect on the importance of free will in one's life as he looked back on his unconventional yet fascinating journey from being a C.A student to making movies.

Shekhar recalled the time he went to London to pursue a career in Chartered Accountancy, heading towards a life of comfort. However, destiny had some other plans for him.

He wrote on social media,"That was a night before I left India for London to be a Chartered Accontant. Life seemed set. The best qualification you could have then. Great job whe you got back. High up the ladder in the marriage market. Membership to the Delhi Gymkhana Club.. and a great retirement playing bridge amongst the then elite at the club. Except it did not turn out that way. I walked away after qualifying and doing a couple of jobs in London. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, so I just walked away into nothingness. I had no choice (sic)."

The 'Mr India' maker questioned if Karma had a role to play in his journey, which led him to become a significant name in the entertainment industry.

"Or did I ? Is there Karma involved? It’s not like I did nothing. I acted and made Movies/TV in India and Hollywood. I created theatrical productions in the West End, in Broadway, in Europe and Dubai .. I created India’s first Digital Start Up. I taught at MIT .. been on tBoard of Singapore’s Media Development Authority, and tBoard of Dubai Expo. And so so much more .. because I had no choice .. because I, like a child walked through any door that opened .. for I had no choice ..I had no choice ?," he added.

Admitting how little of our lives we actually have control over, the 'Masoom' maker shared, "We don’t control when we we were born. When we die. When we fall in love or out of love .. when we are betrayed ( or betray). Looking back I ask myself this .. did you control what you did, or was it supposed to happen ? Or were you just rebellious ? Or just constantly giving into the flow life ?"

"Did I have a choice .. .. or was it supposed to happen ? Karma, Destiny ..really ?," the director asked.

