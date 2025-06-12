Shekhar Kapur talks about mortality & expressing love amid Air India crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The unfortunate Air India crash forced filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to reflect on some hard-hitting topics such as mortality and the need to express our affection to our loved ones.

According to him, we are not scared for our own life, but for the lives of those we hold dear.

"We’ve all been on flights .. we’ve all crossed our fingers on take off and on landing .. we’ve all experienced that feeling of uneasiness when we experience turbulence. We all know our thoughts are not for our own potential mortality .. but for our loved ones .. those we leave behind if something happens. I am constantly on a plane. And I have also lived a life of extreme adventure and pitted myself against nature and potentially death .. but always at my own volition." his latest Instagram post said.

The 'Masoom' maker shared an adorable picture of hugging his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

Shekhar added that while he used to live on the edge before his daughter came into this world, things changed completely thereafter.

He shared, "Something changed in me when my daughter was born .. pretty late in my life .. and suddenly mortality carried different meaning .. it was about caring about someone else. I was a kite in a storm that loved being buffetted and carried by the storm to unknown adventures and destinations."

"My daughter now holds the thread to my kite .. she grounded me .. gave context to my life .. and though we don’t live together .. we constantly calling and telling each other how much love we have for each other .. for there is no greater context to life than unconditional love," he went on to write.

Sharing his condolences for those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash, Shekhar penned, "So I hope, and I pray that all those that lost their lives in the Air India crash today .. got a chance to express their love to loved ones they left behind .. that is my prayer for them and for those that got left behind.."

"For their is nothing greater than unconditional love", he concluded with a red heart emoji.

--IANS

pm/