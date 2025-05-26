Shekhar Kapur spooks fans, says there was actually an invisible person on ‘Mr. India’ sets

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The science fiction film ‘Mr. India’ recently clocked 38 years of its release, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed after all these years as to how he mounted such an aspirational and a timeless film. The actor shared that in addition to the titular character, there was an invisible person on the sets of the film.

Turns out, it was the child in him that shaped the contours of ‘Mr. India’, and helped him deliver a film for the ages.

On Monday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The monochromatic picture with a magenta spill shows Anil Kapoor posing with the kids in the film.

Shekhar also penned a long note in the caption as he shared how he preserved the kid in him, and that he always sought the feedback of that child in him to make the film palatable to the child audience.

He wrote, “‘Mr. India’ was not the only ‘invisible’ person on the set. There was a an 11 year old kid constantly with me, that no one else could see, except me. I called him ‘mini me’ for he was my alter ego as an 11 year old. With the curiosity, enthusiasm, restlessness, and attention span of an 11 year old. After every shot I would turn to ‘mini me’ and ask for approval, and unless I saw the joy or emotion or excitement on ‘mini me’s face”.

“I would re-conceive the shot. I guess that’s why ‘Mr. India’ still lives and still feels fresh and youthful, it’s because ‘mini me’ hasn’t grown a day older, and is still dancing joyfully in every frame”, he added.

Shekhar directed ‘Mr. India’ off a script by veteran screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. It was their last film together before they parted ways.

The film told the story of Arun, a street violinist and philanthropist who rents an old house to take care of orphans, and how he becomes invisible to counter Mogambo, a criminal whose goal is to conquer India.

Mogambo operates from his hidden island, and monitors all the evil-doings perpetrated by his henchmen. Catchphrases like "Mogambo khush hua" and "Hail Mogambo!" used by his subordinates, show his complete authority over his minions.

