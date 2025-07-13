Shekhar Kapur says love is the cohesive force between parallel universes

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is getting behind the meaning of love. The filmmaker, who is known for his existential posts on Instagram, has said that love is the cohesive force that binds different universes, if one goes by the theory of parallel universes.

The filmmaker recently took to his Instagram, and shared a picture in which sunlight can be seen falling into a room through a window. He penned a long note in the caption talking about the fascinating nature of existence in different universes and how love transcends all of them.

He wrote, “If you’re looking for me I am there, in the rising sun of the dawn, look for me in the ray of light that enters your room, and in there you will find me in a speck of dust, floating amongst billions others”.

“But look further into that speck of dust for within it exists the same universe that you see around yourself, and within that whole universe you will find yourself looking for me in yet another speck of dust within which I may exist in yet another universe within another speck of dust within which, you will find yourself looking for me, and connecting all these universes is my love for you (sic)”, he added.

Earlier, Shekhar came out in support of Artificial Intelligence in the content business, as he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note talking about how AI is the best thing to have happened to storytellers. He called it the most democratic technology ever.

The debate around the growing influence of AI in content business has been brewing for a long time. The recent controversy over ChatGPT creating Studio Ghibli style art also caused a huge uproar in the creator circles.

However, AI, which marks the dawn of the 5th industrial revolution, continues to open new avenues for humanity.

