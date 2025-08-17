Shekhar Kapur reveals Sridevi was ‘fiercely’ protective about him as her director

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur, who often speaks about the realms beyond the ones which can be perceived, is travelling back in time to the sets of his sci-fi film ‘Mr. India’.

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late actress Sridevi. The picture is from the first day of his shoot of the film with the actress. The picture shows the actress and the director in a dancing pose with their arms stretched out.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke highly of her, and listed some of her best qualities as a person.

He wrote, “This was my first day of shoot with Sridevi ever. We were shooting a song in Mahabaleshwar. And when she started to dance the world stopped for all of us, the only thing that moved was Sridevi dancing. We all just gawked. It was like another being had descended amongst us .. and I even forgot to say ‘Cut’. Like everyone else in the set .. we were too mesmerised by Sridevi’s dancing”.

He further mentioned, “There were other things about Sridevi that are not spoken about .. that she was fiercely loyal .. when the film got into trouble .. she would take any chance she got to protect me, speak about how incredible I was, she took it upon herself to fiercely protect her Director yet behind her stardom, behind her incredible talent, lay such innocence, such vulnerability. And she would use not only her talent to perform, but bring to it her vulnerability and innocence to it too”.

“As if the only person she would express her inner feelings to was the camera .. her protector in a way .. That’s why she was such a star .. she was not afraid to reveal her inner self to the Camera (sic)”, he added.

