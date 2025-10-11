Shekhar Kapur reveals daughter Kaveri helped discover his Dyslexia

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed how his daughter Kaveri Kapur helped his diagnosis with Dyslexia.

The 'Masoom' maker shared that Kaveri told him that she was dyslexic, and when she insisted on taking an online test, it turned out that while she was mildly dyslexic, Shekhar was severely Dyslexic.

The director mentioned on social media, "Some years ago, my daughter said she had dyslexia. Her teacher commented this was often a ruse that students used to get more time for their exams..My daughter insisted on doing an online experiment, and guess what ? She was a little Dyslexic .. but to my amazement I was severely Dyslexic. And now it started to make sense for me..(sic)."

Shekhar disclosed that forms continue to scare him to this day, and it is beyond him how he became a Chartered Accountant despite his learning disability.

"I am petrified of forms.. like the ones that you have to fill in on an everyday basis. Always have been .. The moment I look at one .. I go into a state of panic. And I thought I was just irresponsible and lazy. But how did I become a Chartered Accountant ? And a pretty successful one too ? It’s still a mystery to me .. ", the 'Mr India' maker penned.

Sharing how Dyslexia affected every aspect of his life, including filmmaking, until he finally accepted it, Shekhar went on to write, "And films ? My line producers .. the one that actually are in charge of making the film often said .. ‘Shekhar won’t read the schedule .. but yet will find a way to finish the day on schedule’ I and everybody else would laugh it off. Till I accepted my Dyslexia .. and realized that I was not escaping reading the form but just couldn’t make sense of it."

".. and realized how I had always worked around it .. and compensated for my Dyslexia in making my films .. and perhaps some of the great creative moments I have experienced are not inspite of my Dyslexia but because of it ! By compensating for it .. and now am amazed at the number of brilliant creative people with Dylexia .. Is there a link? I wonder ..", the filmmaker concluded.

--IANS