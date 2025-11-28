Shekhar Kapur reunites with 'Bandit Queen' actress Seema Biswas: 'Traumatised by the memories'

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reunited with his 'Bandit Queen' actress Seema Biswas after years at the 56th Indian International Film Festival in Goa.

Shekhar revealed that he, along with all the actors who were a part of "Bandit Queen", were subjected to high intensity during the shoot of the 1994 release.

Expressing how running into Seema after such a long time brought back some memories from their time together on the set of the much-acclaimed drama, Shekhar wrote on social media, "Bandit Queen. Probably the most intense film I ever made.. or will make. And the actors and I lived in the intensity of the film during the shoot (sic)."

"It was so lovely to come across Seema Biswas after years, at the Indian International Film Festival in Goa. And strange that the intensity of making that film still burns inside me. And I can only imagine how Seema must have felt during the shooting of the film. Or what she went through to play that part with the amazing intensity that she did !", the 'Masoom' maker added.

Shekhar admitted that, still traumatised by the memories of making "Bandit Queen", this meeting did not come easy for him, however Seem made him comfortable.

He wrote, "So being causal with Seema did not come easy. So Seema had to, as you can see from the picture, ease me out ..I can still smell, feel, and often still be traumatised by the memories of making Bandit Queen."

Shekhar shared that when people ask him, "When will you make a film like ‘Bandit Queen’ again?", he replies, "Never, I hope".

He added, "Every film I make, I become each character myself .. I become the story.. I become the landscape .. I become the film itself."

Shekhar concluded the post saying that, "Well, who ever said film making was an easy job .. maybe I should have stayed a Chartered Accountant ?"

--IANS

pm/