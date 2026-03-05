Shekhar Kapur posts AI picture of late cinema legends, gets trolled for poor discernment

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his fascination with AI, shared an AI generated image of the late actors Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna.

On Thursday, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the monochromatic picture of the legends. The picture shows them sitting together for a meal, and sharing laughs. He wrote, “They were the biggest stars of that time. They ruled the hearts and minds of millions of Indians .. This humility , this friendship .. in this one picture shows how drastically the Indian Film Industry has changed today .. #movies #bollywood #dharmendra #devanand #Rajeshkhanna #DilipKumar”.

However, the filmmaker was trolled for the picture as social media users pointed out how it was an AI-generated picture. The director was specifically trolled for being unable to discern the picture despite his penchant for AI.

One user wrote, “Atleast dont fool yourself, its an AI generated picture.. How can you be so Dumb”.

Another wrote, “You as a director cannot recognize AI pic?”.

A third user wrote, “It is a fake picture. So, any conclusions drawn from a fakePicture is also fake”.

Another user wrote, “Sir please check properly before posting something, your intentions are good but it's not true pic”.

Earlier, Shekhar had voiced strong support for India’s growing role in the global artificial intelligence landscape during the AI Impact Summit.

Taking to X, Kapur highlighted the overwhelming participation of young people at the summit, saying the auditorium was filled beyond capacity with students eager to listen and learn about AI. He said the enthusiasm and curiosity among the youth convinced him that India could soon emerge as a superpower in artificial intelligence.

However, he emphasised the need to approach AI development from an Indian perspective. Drawing parallels with the country’s digital transformation, he said India must shape its AI journey according to local realities rather than relying entirely on Western models.

--IANS

aa/