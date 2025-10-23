Shekhar Kapur ponders over AI's implications on organisations and jobs

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur, who often speaks about the realms beyond the ones which can be perceived, is unraveling the use and implications of artificial intelligence in the age of the 5th industrial revolution. He shared his philosophical thought on how will be the future and the organisations shaped up by the AI.

On Thursday, the filmmaker took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note as he reflected on the fascinating world of AI.

The filmmaker started off with a pertinent questioning asking "Will your organisation survive AI?".

He said that AI is perhaps the most democratic technology to become available to the mankind.

He wrote, "AI will change everything. It’s an existential change to the way we live, the way we work, the way we communicate. But it’s also a complete change in the way we organise ourselves into structures. Maybe we should stop calling it ‘Structure’. For ‘Structure’ suggests some permanence. In the world of AI , change is constant. Change at an unprecedented pace. AI will suck inertia out of existing structures .. out of the pathways of hierarchical command systems of ‘Structures’ , causing the ‘pyramidical’ structures to collapse".

He further mentioned, "What does an organisation look like in the world of AI ? With no hierarchy, no chain of commands? No structure? Of course you could question ‘why do we need organisations’. The reason is that like most living beings we are tribal".

He went on, "We need to group together. Whatever we are told about individualism by the so called Guru’s falls false, for are they not themself creating tribalism around themselves? Let’s look at ‘the murmurings of the sparrows’ where flocks of hundreds or thousand sparrows will form patterns in the sky, collectively changing their paths instantly with apparently no leader and no follower collectively. What’s working there is Intuition. Each sparrow is intuitively connected to the collective, the group. Intuition is the way we will respond to organising ourselves and remember these groups will never be permanent. Individuals will constantly move from one tribe to another. So don’t look for permanent employees any more. As everyone will have the ability to be their own CEO, explore their own potential. It’s no longer the world of employees losing Jobs. The CEOs too are under threat. That’s just a lie ‘employers’ are telling themselves, unable to accept the real impact of AI that is coming.. or already here".

He went on, "Knowledge and information (even education) is no longer the preserve of the few. AI will ensure it is available to anyone. And Experience? Experience in a word that is passing or passed by its due date. In fact, in the new ever changing world experience is probably a liabIlity. Intuition is the new word that will be most valued ability in the world of AI (sic)".

"And let’s face it, intuition is propelled often by need. For example, I'm at my creative best when I panic. And that moment, that need, that desperation, lies at the bottom of the pyramid. and like a volcano, that change will explode upwards, toppling the top of the Pyramid. Welcome the new world of AI. #Ai #Jobs #Struture #Intiution #Creativity #change #Employer #Employee #existentialchange #collapsedpyramid #Murmurinngsofststarlings #jobs #Societalchange #need #bottomofthepyramid", he added.

