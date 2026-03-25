Shehzad Shaikh joins Amandeep Sidhu, Sheizaan Khan in 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' as hotelier

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS)Actor Shehzad Shaikh has joined Amandeep Sidhu, Sheizaan Khan in the television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’. Shehzad will be seen essaying the role of Shlok, a hotelier who is all set to bring fresh twists and intriguing dynamics to the lives of Siddhu and Sneha.

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Confirming the news, Shehzad said, “I started my career 12 years ago with ‘Qubool Hai’, and now, being a part of the Zee family once again feels surreal. I had been following Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, and when I was offered the show, I was initially a bit skeptical. However, after a few conversations and understanding the character and the vision, I was very happy to come on board. Returning to the channel after all these years with one of its top shows is truly an honour”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve admired the world the team has created, the cast, the characters, and the effort that has gone into building it. I feel extremely privileged to be part of such an amazing team and to work with some of the best in the business, especially Ravi and Sargun, who I believe are among the best producers in the industry to work with”.

He also shared insight into his character, as he said, “I am playing hotelier in the show and interestingly I had pursued a hospitality course when I first came to India and studied hotel management at a Taj institute. Playing this character feels like life has come full circle. So in a way, Shlok and I are similar in certain aspects”.

While, as of now, the show focuses on Amandeep Sidhu trying to be a peacemaker between his mother Durgavati and Sneha, with Shlok’s entry, it will be exciting to see what new twists and turns unfold in Siddhu and Sneha’s journey.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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