Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt message to her younger self: I am proud of you

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is basking in the success of her maiden production “Ikk Kudi”, has reflected on her long journey, offering advice to the version of herself from ten years ago and to the woman she hopes to become in the next decade.

Looking back at her early struggles, Shehnaaz told IANS that she would tell her younger self only one thing: “Well done, Shehnaaz Gill. I am proud of you. You are doing so well in life. What I wanted to achieve in life, you are doing that. God bless you always. Keep on growing.”

She also spoke about the road ahead, stressing that she doesn’t want success to make her complacent.

“Shehnaaz, don't think that you become something. You still have to do so much hard work in your life. Keep going. Keep working hard. Never stop.”

In a candid warning shaped by her experiences, the actress noted: “Don't get influenced by anyone. Be smart. People can be bad. They will try to suppress you. They will try to spoil your mind.”

Talking about her film “Ikk Kudi”, it tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

--IANS

dc/