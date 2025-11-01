Shehnaaz Gill shares a picture with her "pyaare" grandparents

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media account to share a beautiful picture of herself seated with her grandparents.

Sharing the picture, Shehnaaz writes, "Mere Pyaare Dada Dadi." The actress is currently riding high on the success of her recently released movie, Ikk Kudi.

With the same movie, Shehnaaz, who also turned a producer, talking about the same, told IANS: “As a producer there were a lot of responsibilities. It was a very good story. It was important to become a producer in this film. So, I have made a bet, so let's see. The film is releasing tomorrow on 31st October. I am so excited.”

Upon being asked about her future plans, Shehnaaz said, “There is a lot left to do.” “I have just started. Let's see how the response comes for the film. I can say that this film is Ikk Kudi Shehnaaz Gill. What was your first project? I will say that it is like Ikk Kudi because I think this is a project which I can carry with me all my life. Your first film is Ikk Kudi. I have made my debut several times. But, I think I will take it as my closest,” she added. Ikk Kudi showcases the journey of a girl’s struggle to find the right partner.

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on October 31. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19 but was pushed due to the Punjab floods.

The actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13” in 2015. Her equation with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla was loved by many.

The actress has been a part of movies like 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming.’

