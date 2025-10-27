Shehnaaz Gill offers prayers at the Golden Temple ahead of 'Ikk Kudi' release

Punjab, Oct 27 (IANS) The star cast of the forthcoming film 'Ikk Kudi' visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, including the lead Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking during her religious visit, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant said, "We have come to the city of the Guru to seek Waheguru's blessings for our film. Our film 'Ikk Kudi' is releasing on October 31, and we hope it turns out to be a super-duper hit."

Shehnaaz added that people of Punjab are extremely loving. "I had come here before, and now my brother is also making his mark in the Punjabi film industry. I want all Punjabi people to support him — he is a son of our home," she said with a smile.

Talking about the film, Shehnaaz stated that "Ikk Kudi" depicts a story from 1950 to 2025, and hence, the audience will get to witness many colors and emotions.

She added, “The film was shot in Chandigarh, and it portrays the complete Punjabi atmosphere. When the audience watches it, they will feel that this is a story connected to the soil of Punjab.”

She further mentioned that the film was initially supposed to be released on September 19; however, due to the floor situation in Punjab, it will now be out on October 31.

Shehnaaz shared that several artists from the Punjabi film industry have worked on this project from the ground up. “Our entire team has worked wholeheartedly so that Punjabi cinema can reach a new height,” she concluded.

Shehnaaz will also be making her debut as a producer with the drama. She revealed that she would not have ever said no to "Ikk Kudi".

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress said, “Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it’s brimming with warmth, love and fun.”

“To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn’t have ever said ‘no’ to Ikk Kudi,” she added.

