Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Ikk Kudi’ is the film I’ll carry with me all my life

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, whose maiden production “Ikk Kudi” has finally hit the big screens, says the project holds deep emotional value for her, calling it a film she will carry with her all her life.

Talking about taking on the producer’s mantle, Shehnaaz told IANS: “As a producer there were a lot of responsibilities. It was a very good story. It was important to become a producer in this film.So, I have made a bet so let's see. The film is releasing tomorrow on 31st October. I am so excited.”

Shehnaaz has dabbled into singing, acting, producing and doing reality TV. Asked if there’s anything left for her to explore, Shehnaaz said: “There is a lot left to do.”

“I have just started. Let's see how the response comes for the film. I can say that this film is Ikk Kudi Shehnaaz Gill. What was your first project? I will say that it is like Ikk Kudi because I think this is a project which I can carry with me all my life. Your first film is Ikk Kudi. I have made my debut several times. But, I think I will take it as my closest,” she added.

Ikk Kudi, which marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer, showcases the journey of a girl’s struggle to find the right partner. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on October 31.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, the drama was pushed due to the Punjab floods.

In Bollywood, she was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a special appearance for the song “Sajna Ve Sajna."

The actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

--IANS

dc/