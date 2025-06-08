Shefali Shah teases husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah for having 'better skin' than her on his birthday

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) On the occasion of filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s birthday, actress Shefali Shah shared a heartfelt and humorous post celebrating her husband.

Alongside wishing him with love and admiration, Shefali added a playful touch by pointing out how he’s the one blessed with flawless skin, despite her being the actor in the family. Sharing a string of their photos, the ‘Darlings’ actress called Vipul their “BAD-SHAH” and “Anytime Trouble Manager,” praising him for being the family’s strength, guide, and problem solver.

She fondly referred to him as the head of their family, adding a cheeky note that she is undoubtedly the heart of it. In her endearing post, Shefali also joked about being the actor in the family while Vipul enjoys flawless skin. She ended the post by wishing him “a million more birthdays” filled with love and laughter.

The 'Doctor G' actress wrote, “Happy happy birthday to our BAD-SHAH, and ATM (Anytime trouble manager). Our roots, strength, problem solver, mentor, guide and even at the risk of sounding regressive the head of the our family (And deservedly so) Off course no points for guessing who is the heart of the family (MEEEEEE)! He’s just so lucky na. And how unfair is it that I’m the actor and he’s got great skin. Anyway, Birthday or no birthday we Love you babs and thankyou for being you. (Will read all of this out to you in a bit) To a million more birthdays my love! #HappyBirthday #FamilyTime.”

The post featured a series of joyful moments, showcasing Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah enjoying quality time together. The couple was seen sharing happy memories with their kids, radiating warmth and love. One of the standout images captured the duo during a cozy candlelight dinner, reflecting the deep bond they share.

Shefali Shah has been married to filmmaker and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah since December 2000. The couple shares two sons. Before this, Shefali was married to actor Harsh Chhaya. The two tied the knot in 1997 but parted ways in 2000.

