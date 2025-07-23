Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Versatile actress Shefali Shah revealed how the mounting housechores during the Covid-19 pandemic inspired the idea of her short film, "Happy Birthday Mummyji".

The 'Jalsa' actress revealed that while she enjoyed the clean air, clear skies, and time with your loved ones during the lockdown, the honeymoon period was short-lived.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shefali admitted that she soon started craving her personal space. Describing a real picture of what the quarantine looked like for most women, she wrote, "And not to miss — housework increased, everyone was suddenly very hungry all the time and had innovative suggestions of menus ranging from YouTube to Tarla Dalal to Martha Stewart and Gordon Ramsay. And I was trying to turn my family religious so all of them would start fasting."

Shefali added that as the pressure of home chores increased, she fantasized herself stuck in a resort or a holiday home all by herself with lots of wine and an unlimited supply of Maggi and chocolate.

"Probably I was influenced by that couple’s story who were stuck on an island in a resort because the world had shut down," she declared.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress said that this was the time when she got the idea for her film "Happy Birthday Mummyji".

"I wrote it, directed it and acted in it — bas that’s it — with a team of just equally insane, work-deprived, fun-loving, and risk-taking collaborators without whom this film would never have been possible," she penned

Shedding further light on the drama, Shefali added, "A film of Suchi, stuck in her holiday home with ample food, drinks, cake, a view, a pool, and a hand shower that does more than just shower. Seemed like a story of every Mother India who has a Chaalbaaz hidden within."

"Happy Birthday Mummyji" reached the movie buffs on July 23rd, 2021.

