Shefali Shah reveals how a Kill Bill cue fueled her powerful scene in 'Juice'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah gave a subtle yet powerful performance as a suppressed housewife in the short film "Juice".

Speaking during the IFP 15, Shefali revealed how a cue from "Kill Bill" inspired the power-packed ending of "Juice".

Shedding light on "Juice" and its effect, Shefali shared, “It's one of the most powerful films that has been made. And it kind of explains years and years of what our mothers, grandmothers, and still some of us do.”

Talking about one significant moment, which was the last scene of the short film, Shefali revealed how that single beat from "Kill Bill" shifted something inside her.

“Our director, Neeraj Ghaywan, made me hear the soundtrack that was playing in Kill Bill. Where she's in the coffin. And she's hitting that thing to try getting out. That was the soundtrack," the 'Three of Us' actress said.

During the conversation, Shefali also opened up about what her much-appreciated series, "Delhi Crime," changed in her.

She pointed out how the show has played a significant role in challenging stereotypes.

“Some years ago, if somebody had told me that a woman in her mid-40s who is not conventionally good-looking is going to headline a show or play the lead, I would have laughed. And if they had said it's going to be you, I would have laughed louder," she reflected.

Shefali revealed that her character from "Delhi Crime", Vartika, is one role closest to her.

She added, “I was just really lucky that I got to play Vartika, and she is probably a character that's closest to me — that has given me probably much more than my entire career.”

The latest season of the show, "Delhi Crime 3", premiered on November 13. This particular instalment revolves around the human trafficking case led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Played by Shefali).

--IANS

pm/