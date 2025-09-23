Shefali Shah on Navratri: A celebration not just of the goddess outside but also the one within

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Known for her powerful portrayal in films and OTT, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah shared a heartfelt note on the occasion of Navratri, highlighting its deeper significance.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful festive red saree.

“Red is more than just a colour. It’s strength, it’s fire, it’s life. Navratri is just that. A celebration not just of the goddess outside but also the one within,” she wrote as the caption.

Navaratri is an annual Hindu festival observed in honor of the goddess Durga, an aspect of Adi Parashakti, the supreme goddess. It spans over nine nights.

The 52-year-old actress was last seen in “Three Of Us,” a drama film. Directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Shefali Shah as Shailaja Desai, who has been diagnosed with dementia. Swanand Kirkire plays her husband Dipankar and Jaideep Ahlawat plays her childhood sweetheart, Pradeep Kamat.

Talking about Shefali, the actress, who is married to filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, began her artistic journey on the Gujarati stage before moving to television, where her breakout role came with the popular series Hasratein.

She was then seen in Kabhie Kabhie and Raahein. Transitioning to cinema, she earned recognition with her role in Satya.

Shefali then went on to feature in international projects like Monsoon Wedding and made her mark in mainstream cinema with Waqt: The Race Against Time. Her portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in Gandhi, My Father brought her global acclaim.

Her work in The Last Lear earned her a National Film Award.

She then featured in films such as Kucch Luv Jaisaa, Lakshmi and Dil Dhadakne Do. Her career graph further went up with her work in Juice, Once Again, series Delhi Crime, Human, Jalsa and Darlings.

