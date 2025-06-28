Shefali Jariwala's final rites took place at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium as per Hindu traditions

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Shefali Jariwala has been laid to rest at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium. Her father, brother, and husband performed her last rites as per Hindu tradition.

For the unversed, this is the same place where Sidharth Shukla’s final rites took place back in 2021. Shefali and Sidharth were seen together in the thirteenth season of the reality show, "Bigg Boss".

A video of her husband Parag Tyagi and Hindustani Bhau carrying Shefali body to her bier was also doing rounds of social media. Shefali and Hindustani Bhau had formed a close bond during their time in the Bigg Boss house. In fact, she even used to tie rakhi to him.

Earlier, when Hindustani Bhau visited the R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital where Shifali was taken post her demise, he addressed the media saying, “She was like my family. More than a sister, she was my child".

A lot of members from the fraternity were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Shefali passed away on the night of June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

When her husband took her to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam assured a thorough investigation into the sudden death of the 42-year-old actress.

Speaking to IANS, he shared, “The police have gathered information, and the investigation is ongoing. If there is any foul play or if any complaint is received, we will definitely examine that angle and conduct a thorough inquiry. We cannot speculate at this stage, but if there is any doubt, action will be taken.”

Additionally, police have also recorded the statements of eight people in the matter including statements of the family members, servants and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital.

While the initial reports suggest that Shefali might have suffered a heart attack, the official cause of death is yet to be shared by the doctors who performed the postmortem.

