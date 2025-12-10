Sheezan Khan opens up on performing dangerous fire sequence in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Sheezan Khan opened up about performing a high-risk fire sequence on his show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.

The actor revealed that he executed the dangerous stunt entirely on his own, describing it as one of the most challenging moments of his career. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Sheezan said, “When I first received the brief for this sequence, I was honestly wondering how we would execute it, because I knew it was going to be something really challenging. Surprisingly, fire wasn’t the toughest part, in fact, it felt comforting since we were shooting in 9-degree celsius!

“I was extremely excited to perform the scene, and then came the bike sequence. Everyone on set was confident that I could pull it off, and they asked me to skid the bike, which is part of the promo. I performed the stunt all by myself. It was definitely challenging but incredibly fun, and I can truly say it was one of the best shooting days I’ve ever had.”

Sheezan Khan went on to add, “It took us three days to shoot this entire sequence. The most challenging part was handling the fire, especially because it wasn’t just regular flames but fire from firecrackers. Safety was our top priority, and the action director ensured that every precaution was taken.”

“We were particularly concerned about Amandeep, as there was a risk of her saree catching fire. She was naturally scared, but we were all extremely careful throughout the shoot. Creating the visual impact of a place engulfed in flames took time, and once the flow was set, we continued seamlessly. By God’s grace, there were no injuries, and everything went smoothly.”

Speaking about the upcoming sequence, the actor stated, “So far, the journey has been about Siddhu being deeply in love with Sneha, it has always been a one-sided love story. Interestingly, this is one of the rare times audiences are truly enjoying a one-sided romance as well. This upcoming moment marks a turning point, as for the first time, Sneha will see Siddhu in a completely different light.”

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

ps/