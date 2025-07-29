Sheetal Maulik joins ‘Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad’ cast

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Television actress Sheetal Maulik has quit the show “Meri Bhavya Life” and stepped into “Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad” to play an antagonist.

Talking about the reason behind moving out from the love story drama “Meri Bhavya Life” starring Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra, Sheetal said: "Playing Priya in the show was another significant experience in my career, although the show didn't quite live up to my expectations in terms of character development.”

“Despite that, I had the pleasure of meeting some wonderful people and forming meaningful connections with kind and supportive individuals who have become like family to me. These relationships have been a valuable takeaway from the experience," added the actress.

She will be now seen playing the role of Ambika in ‘Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad’.

Sheetal said: "I'm thrilled to be playing Ambika, the majhli bahu (middle daughter-in-law). Ambika's character is a fascinating blend of sweetness and subtle manipulation, making her a complex and intriguing role to portray. With her kind demeanor and hidden motives, she navigates the family dynamics with finesse, earning the admiration of the elders."

As an actor, Sheetal says she is excited to explore the various shades of Ambika's “personality and bring depth to the character."

Sheetal is replacing actress Khalida Jan to portray the character of Ambika.

"This being my first time replacing someone, I appreciate the patience and support of the crew, cast, director, and creatives. I'm thoroughly enjoying playing Ambika and discovering the nuances of her character. It's been a growth experience for me as an actor, and I'm looking forward to seeing how Ambika's story unfolds."

Sheetal Maulik, is best known as Sonali Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she also featured in shows like Deewaniyat, Suhaagan, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai among others.

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad airs on Star Plus. It stars Afia Tayebali and Abrar Qazi playing the lead roles.

The show is a remake of the Bengali series "Kotha" and focuses on a unique love story between Katha, a nature enthusiast, and Uday, a chef.

--IANS

dc/