Sheena Bajaj opens up about sleepless nights and the struggles of pregnancy

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Sheena Bajaj has opened up about the emotional and physical challenges she’s facing during pregnancy.

From sleepless nights to dealing with discomfort and restlessness, the Vanshaj actress shared a glimpse into her journey to motherhood. Despite the struggles, she revealed that preparations are in full swing as she and her husband, actor Rohit Purohit eagerly await the baby’s arrival.

Sheena shared, “There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately — one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we’re experiencing,” says Sheena, who is currently dealing with discomfort, pain, and restlessness. “But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we’re getting everything ready — setting up the house, organizing the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items.”

The mom-to-be also shared how Rohit’s unwavering support has made the journey a little easier. “Rohit has been pampering me a lot. Even though he’s on set all day, he still takes care of me when he’s home — massaging my swollen feet and hands, no matter how tired he is. He also talks to the baby every day. That bonding is so important, not just for the baby but also for our peace and connection.”

Sheena Bajaj also shared that despite the challenges, it’s the most beautiful kind of preparation — one filled with love, joy, and heartfelt excitement. Reflecting on the journey, the actress summed up, saying, “This pregnancy has definitely been a roller coaster. But we're preparing with all our hearts.”

Television couple Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit are expecting their first child. On April 30, the couple announced the good news via a post on Instagram.

Sharing their sweet video, the parents-to-be wrote, “need ur prayers , blessings pls, bless us that’s all we need. praying to god for strength and courage to face the motherhood chapter of my life. pls pray my journey sails smooth sharing the biggest news with my fans in the initial months of my pregnancy.”

