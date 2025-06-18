Sheen Dass roped in for edge-of-the seat fantasy 'Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) There is a new treat for the fans of thriller in the form of the upcoming show, "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi".

The show is rooted in a heartbreaking love story that transcends time and lifetimes. It shares the tale of Dakini who has returned after lifetimes to reclaim the love that once belonged to her. Blurring the line between love and obsession, Dakini is ready to go to any extent to find her long-lost husband.

Unlike other edge-of-the-seat dramas, "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi" enjoys an emotional depth carefully woven into the narrative.

Actress Sheen Dass, who will bring Dakini to life shared that this role is unlike anything she has ever done before.

Shedding light on her character, Sheen revealed, "Dakini is an incredibly intense character layered with complexities that challenge every facet of her being. She is powerful, fierce, and unapologetic."

Sheen stated that portraying her has been an exhilarating journey, which forced her to push herself both emotionally and mentally to places she had not explored as an actor before this.

She went on to disclose, "There were moments of sheer adrenaline, moments of deep reflection, and moments when I had to confront raw, uncomfortable emotions head-on."

Showing her confidence in "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi", she said, "I’m confident that audiences will be captivated by her unpredictable nature and the dark, thrilling world she inhabits."

According to Sheen, this is not just another show, but an emotional rollercoaster that will keep the viewers hooked from start to end.

"Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi" is set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, along with SonyLIV on 23rd June this year.

The upcoming drama will air from Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.

--IANS

pm/