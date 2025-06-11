Sheeba Chaddha to present a never-seen-before side of infamous Manthara in Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayan'

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha is all set to step into the role of the infamous Manthara in Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated 'Ramayan'.

Known for her powerful screen presence, Chaddha is keen to delve deep into the emotional layers of the character, aiming to portray shades of Manthara that audiences have never seen before.

Speaking about the role, the actress shared, "Manthara has always been seen as a catalyst for conflict, but I believe there's a human story behind every action. I'm excited to explore her emotional landscape and bring out shades that haven't been seen before."

Sheeba Chaddha has been roped in to play Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film adaptation of 'Ramayan'. She joins a stellar cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

'Ramayan' is said to be one of the year's most eagerly awaited films.

As per reports, Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman, while popular television actor Ravi Dubey will take on the role of Lakshman. Lara Dutta has been roped in to play Kaikeyi, a pivotal figure in the epic tale. Rakul Preet Singh will portray the fiery and complex Shurpanakha. Kajal Aggarwal is set to essay the role of Mandodari, the dignified queen of Lanka, and in a powerful casting choice, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will appear as Jatayu, the noble vulture who sacrifices everything in Sita's defence.

The film is set to release in two installments—part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026, followed by part 2 on Diwali 2027.

Speaking of Sheeba Chaddha, she has left a mark in both television and films, earning acclaim for her powerful performances. She is widely known for her roles in movies such as, 'Badhaai Do', 'Pagglait', 'Taj Mahal 1989', 'Bandish Bandits', and more recently 'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal and Zara Si Dhoop'.

--IANS

ps/khz