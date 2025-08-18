Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Versatile actress Sheeba Chaddha has once again brought her authentic style to the screen as Sushma Kataria in ZEE5’s slice-of-life dramedy "Bakaiti".

Despite enjoying a career full of such memorable performances, Sheeba admitted that she is eager for scripts that challenge her as an actor.

She shared that she finds it thrilling to explore the parts that break molds, offering richer layers.

“It would be even more exciting to have more exciting writing offered to me,” she said.

“I am phenomenally happy with the kind of sets I go to, the kind of people I work with—honestly, such a blessing, but I would love to have more exciting writing offered to me where the role is not just of a mother but a lot more,” Sheeba concluded.

Talking about her most recent outing, Sheeba is seen as the matriarch of the Kataria family with warmth, humour, and an unshowy depth in "Bakaiti". She is the glue that holds the family together.

Set in the lively lanes of old Ghaziabad, "Bakaiti" revolved around the Kataria family as they navigate through sibling squabbles, financial stress, and everyday chaos. When Naina (Played by Tanya Sharma) is forced to share her room with her prankster brother Bharat (Played by Aaditya Shukla), however, when a sudden twist threatens their fragile peace, Sheeba’s character becomes the emotional anchor, reminding us that love and laughter might just be enough to hold a family together.

Made under the direction of Ameet Guptha, "Bakaiti" also features Rajesh Tailang as Sanjay Kataria, Tanya Sharma as Naina Kataria, Aaditya Shukla as Bharat Kataria, along with Keshav Sadhna, Ramesh Rai, Poonam Jangra, Shashwat Chaturvedi, and Parvinder Jit Singh in ancillary roles.

During her tenure as an actress, Sheeba has delivered several memorable characters in films such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Parzania", "Delhi 6", "Luck by Chance", and "Talaash", to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/